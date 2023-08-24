Eastern Lane County air quality advisory in effect through Sunday afternoon

EUGENE, Ore. – Continuing wildfire activity in the Cascade mountains and upcoming weather changes have led to an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County that’s expected to last at least through Sunday afternoon, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency.

LRAPA officials said they expect wildfire smoke to create periods of unhealthy to hazardous air quality levels in Blue River, while air quality in Oakridge is expected to reach periods of moderate to unhealthy levels. In the Eugene-Springfield area, air quality is expected to range between ‘good’ and unhealthy for those in sensitive groups, the agency said.

Air quality officials said that weather forecasts for the days ahead will keep these conditions fairly consistent through August 27. Impacts from smoke will be greatest in locations close to area wildfires, LRAPA said.

Those impacted most by wildfire smoke are those with sensitive respiratory systems, which include young children, older adults, those who are pregnant, and those with heart or lung diseases, LRAPA said.

LRAPA said they recommend avoiding strenuous outdoor activity and to stay inside with windows and doors closed when smoke levels are high, either running air conditioners on recirculate or else moving to a cooler location. Also recommended are the use of high-efficiency particulate air filters with indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers, air quality officials said.

LRAPA said to air out homes and businesses when air quality levels reach moderate or healthy levels.

Cloth, dust, and surgical masks do not protect against particulate matter in smoke, LRAPA officials said. Local air quality officials said they recommend the use of NIOSH-approved respirators with an N, R, or P alongside the number 95, 99, or 100.

Current smoke conditions can be monitored online, LRAPA said.