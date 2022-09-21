Eastern Lane County to see bad air quality for some time, officials say.

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Due to smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended a warning about bad air quality in the eastern Lane County area through Friday, September 23.
LRAPA says wildfire smoke is degrading air quality in Lane County and is unlikely to dissipate quickly. Officials say air quality in Oakridge and Westfir, the communities closest to the Cedar Creek Fire, is likely to remain unhealthy or very unhealthy through at least Friday, September 23. In the southern Willamette Valley, haze from the fire will remain present and air quality will likely be moderate, according to officials.
According to LRAPA, bad air quality can lead to health problems, especially for young children, the elderly, and people with heart or lung problems. LRAPA recommends Oakridge and Westfir residents close their doors and windows and operate an air purifier. With school back in session, officials say students should stay indoors at all times in unhealthy air conditions, and lessen time spent outside when air quality is moderate.