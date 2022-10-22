 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM
PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT
Monday. All other counties west of the Cascades have been canceled.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane
County. The Cedar Creek wildfire burning in the region combined with
forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy
levels at times through Monday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at 12
seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* THUNDERSTORMS...A chance of thunderstorms tonight through
Saturday. Brief heavy rain, small hail and isolated gusts to
35 kt possible near any storm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

eBay is removing Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes

  • 0
Netflix’s hit series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has sparked renewed interest in the notorious serial killer just in time for Halloween season, but at least one online retailer is shutting down sales of Dahmer costumes.

 Courtesy of Netflix

A spokesperson for eBay confirmed to CNN in an email listings described as Jeffrey Dahmer costumes are banned on the platform and are being removed under its "Violence and Violent Criminal Policy.

The policy states, "Listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts, or are associated with individuals who are notorious for committing violent acts, are not allowed."

The spokesperson added the ban of Dahmer costumes was not a new or recent decision.

The series has sparked heated debate for its portrayal of the serial killer. Some critics, like Sara Stewart writing for CNN, have suggested despite its attempt to focus on Dahmer's victims, the show veers on the insensitive -- especially because some of the victims' families have said they were not consulted before being portrayed.

But the show, starring Evan Peters, has been extremely popular: It amassed more than 196 million viewing hours in the first week after its release.

Dahmer murdered and dismembered seventeen men and boys, most of whom were Black, in Wisconsin between 1978 and 1991. He was sentenced to life in prison in 1992 and was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994.

As of Saturday afternoon, searching "Jeffrey Dahmer costume" on eBay still brings up some listings, like clear glasses resembling those worn by the real-life Dahmer and Peters playing Dahmer in "Monster." And other online retailers like Etsy also appear to be selling kits of blonde wigs, clear glasses, and orange jumpsuits labeled as Jeffrey Dahmer costumes.

Gymnast Simone Biles has also spoken out against the costumes, writing, "put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet," on Twitter last week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

