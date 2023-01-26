Eczema treatment for babies found to have elevated levels of lead

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon health officials are warning parents about a skin cream product used to treat eczema in babies after high levels of lead were discovered in two of the tubes.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, the skin cream is called Diep Bao, and is manufactured in Vietnam. Two Portland-area children were recently found to have elevated blood lead levels. The babies, one in Washington County and one in Multnomah County, are both younger than one year old.
The OHA has alerted the Food and Drug Administration, and the federal administration is investigating.
The OHA said that during investigations, parents pointed to Diep Bao as the product they recently used on their babies’ faces to treat Eczema. Ryan Barker with the OHA’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program says laboratory tests on samples of the product provided by the families showed both samples contained elevated lead levels. Barker says anyone else who might have some Diep Bao should turn in any bottles they might have to help the investigation.
“Parents can help the investigation by providing the product to investigators so they can have it tested,” Barker said. “People who have a tube of Diep Bao and would like to have it tested for lead, or if they have other concerns about lead, can contact the Multnomah County Lead Line at (503) 988-4000."
Again, only two tubes of the cream have been tested so far, so whether lead is present in other tubes of Diep bao is unknown. State and local health officials are warning parents to avoid using the product while its safety is investigated.