Educator preparation programs pivot to meet students' need as school staffing shortages persist

EUGENE, Ore. -- Just a few weeks into the school year, educators are already feeling the impacts of staffing shortages in K-12 settings according to Eugene Education Association president Sabrina Gordon.
"Definitely hearing from some schools who have shortages every day," Gordon said. "A lot of shortages in the realm of special education and special supports for students, instructional assistants that are critical to supporting kids in buildings every day."
She said this is an issue that impacts both employees and students in Eugene.
"There are times when students have to wait longer than we want them to have to wait perhaps for support," Gordon said.
In an effort to get people ready to fill some of the positions that remain available, some educator preparation programs are making adjustments so they are more accessible to students.
"We're creating a lot more flexibility in our programs," said Pacific University's School and Community Partnership Coordinator Lisa Fragala.
Fragala has more than 25 years of classroom experience. She's now working to break down financial barriers that could hinder the next generation of classroom leaders.
"A big part of educator preparation programs is that they're clinical experiences and that means that they're in the schools and they're working with students. So they do practicums, they do field experiences, and they do student teaching, but in the past, that's been a barrier to people because traditionally, people had to take 15-18 weeks or even a year off from work, so that's why we're working on developing residency programs," Fragala said.
Those residency programs allow students to continue working while they complete their education, she said. Pacific University is also partnering with Lane Community College.
"The education program has grown considerably over the last few years," LCC's Dean of Social Sciences Philip Martinez said. "We've gone from a cohort of about 13 students in the fall of 2018 to this year's cohort is about 40-55 depending upon redundancies in enrollment."
He said LCC recently added an Education Assistant Certificate. The program is 16 credits and can be finished within one year.
"That provides background for students to be hired as educational assistants and continue working towards an education degree while they're getting paid and working in the schools," Martinez said.
At Oregon State University, Associate Dean of Educator Preparation Programs Kristen Nielsen said recruitment numbers are starting to rise again after fall due to the pandemic. Those numbers are expected to meet or exceed pre-pandemic levels within a year or two.
"Historically, interest in being an educator often declines with a strong labor market and increases with labor market declines. It is likely that we will return to more normal teacher education numbers as the labor market also returns to more typical numbers," Nielsen wrote.
She said OSU's College of Education is taking steps to bring more students into the teaching profession. Those include funding and scholarship opportunities, partnerships and pathways with area schools and community colleges, and introducing new programs, like online and hybrid courses, and revising programs to accommodate students.
Although recruitment efforts are an important step towards filling some of the needed positions at local school districts, Nielsen said retention also matters.
"It is critical that the state continue to support prospective and present teachers," Nielsen said. "This is an incredibly challenging profession with a significant impact on our children and our society. Revisiting compensation, workload, and benefits, for starters, can only help."
Gordon agrees. She said both Eugene's 4J School District and Bethel School District are hiring new educators, but in order to retain those new educators, the districts need to provide them with proper support and fair compensation.
"We need to have levels of resources where we can compensate educators enough to keep them in these jobs, so that we can create working conditions such as fully staffed schools," Gordon said.