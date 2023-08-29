Effects of housing crisis show in Westside Jefferson neighborhood

EUGENE, Ore. – The crisis of homelessness in Eugene has showed effects in the Westside Jefferson neighborhood after neighbors described how loitering, camping, and trespassing have gotten out of hand.
On the block of Madison Street and west Broadway, residents described how the unhoused population in the area has exponentially increased over time.
Posts on the online neighborhood network NextDoor wrote that in the past, residents had seen occasional respectful people camping along the shaded area of homes, and there was little interaction.
Over the past few years,however, neighbors said they have seen vans parked in the area for weeks and even months, surrounded by debris, dogs wandering off leash, physical fights, and needles left on sidewalks, not to mention trespassing and stealing from neighbors' yards.
Ted Coopman, Chair of the Westside Jefferson Neighbors, said residents have continuously made reports to the city but the campers keep coming back around.
“This is not a conceptual problem,” Coopman said. “People have moved; I know a dozen neighbors who have moved out of the neighborhood specifically because of this.”
Kelly McIver, Communications Manager for the City of Eugene, said because there is a houseless crisis in Eugene, there is not enough staff available to respond to all the reports filed.
“Keep your personal self safe,” McIver said. “Keep a safe distance from people that you don’t know or people who may be behaving in a way that may be concerning.”
While the problem continues, officials say signage like no-trespassing signs can be one way to mitigate privacy issues. They still recommend to continue reporting to the city.
One woman, who did not want to be identified, took matters into her own hands. After speaking with police, a city counselor, and neighbors, she posted signs along Madison Street that read: “This is a residential zone. No camping. No loitering. No trespassing.”
The problem is that the signs were drilled into the trees that belong to the city. McIver said these signs technically violate city code, but those in the neighborhood also said that as the unsolicited camping continues, the signs should be allowed to stay.
“Why do we have to bear the burden of – the collective burden – for Eugene in just a couple of neighborhoods,” said Coopman.
McIver said the signs may or may not be taken down because they violate city code, but it is not a high priority for the Code Compliance team.