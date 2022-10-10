 Skip to main content
&&

Egan Warming Center preparing to shelter homeless during winter

St. Vincent de Paul

EUGENE, Ore. -- While October has been unseasonably warm, cooler temperatures are coming. The Egan Warming Center is preparing for winter with shelters for people without homes.

The Egan Warming Center is a program of St. Vincent de Paul that provides shelter for people without homes when temperatures drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit. At warming shelters set up by the program, people can enjoy a warm place to sleep as well as other essential services like warm meals. Each year, the Egan Warming Center is typically staffed by more than 300 volunteers. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a serious dent in the number of volunteers, bringing that number down to about 120 volunteers according to Tim Black, St. Vincent de Paul’s winter strategies coordinator. Now, they’re looking to bring the number of volunteers back to pre-pandemic levels as they expect demand to increase.

The Egan Warming Center does not have a permanent location, depending on community buildings to set up shelters for the unhoused. As of October 10, the Egan Warming Center has four confirmed shelters in Eugene and one in Springfield. The shelters are the Trinity Methodist Church, the Temple of Israel, The Episcopal Church of Resurrection, a site for youth homeless at the United Methodist Church, and the Springfield Memorial Building. They are currently looking to set up a site in downtown Eugene.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer at the Egan Warming Center can sign up to do so at their website.

