Egan Warming Center sees highest number of activations since program's inception

EUGENE, Ore. – St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County (SVdP) ended the season for its Egan Warming Centers last month with a record number of activations, officials said.
SVdP officials said the season saw 31 activations for nights between November and March, the largest number in the program’s 14-year history. The previous record was 25 activations in the program’s first season, SVdP said.
“Thirty-one nights is a new record, and a new challenge for us, but we shouldn’t forget that it was most challenging for the people we serve,” says Tim Black, SVdP’s winter strategies and emergency response coordinator.
The Egan Warming Centers program was established in early 2009 after the program’s namesake, Major Thomas Egan, a homeless man, died in Eugene of hypothermia in December 2008, SVdP officials said.
SVdP said volunteers operate the warming center between November and March, which open in the evening and continue through the morning. Guests are provided with warm drinks and meals, sleeping pads and blankets and first aid, according to SVdP officials.
Gloves, socks and other winter gear needed to ward off cold winter weather are also provided to those in need, officials said.
SVdP said they only activated the centers 13 times in 2021/22 and nine times in 2020/21. While this past winter didn’t see extremities of weather, there were more nights with sub-freezing temperatures than usual, officials said. The centers are activated when the forecasted low temperatures dip below 30 degrees, according to SVdP.
SVdP said they’re still suffering the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their volunteer network, and they also lost access to many of their previous shelter host sites. Early on in this past season two warming locations couldn’t be opened because of a lack of volunteers, SVdP said.
Officials said that multiple organizations provided warming center sites this past season, including several churches, the Lane Events Center, and the Eugene Mission.
SVdP officials said the opioid addiction crisis, along with the growing fentanyl threat, also influenced increased numbers of people using the centers.
The program is continually seeking volunteers as well as donations of gloves and winter clothes, according to SVdP officials.
More information can be found on the Egan Warming Centers Facebook page and on their website.