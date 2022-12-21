Egan Warming Centers activating Wednesday night, in urgent need of volunteers

EUGENE, Ore. -- With freezing rain expected Wednesday night, December 21, St. Vincent de Paul’s Egan Warming Centers will once again be opening to provide shelter overnight. However, organizers say they are dangerously short on volunteers and are asking for help.
Egan Warming Center organizers say they are helped by about 150 generous volunteers each night the centers are open. Unfortunately, they also say every site is short on late night volunteers who would staff the sites between about 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Egan organizers say this is an urgent need, as none of the sites will be properly safe without enough volunteer staff at all hours of their activation.
In addition to the late night need, Egan organizers say certain sites still need more volunteers for other times of the evening and night. Sites in Eugene need more helpers in their morning crews, and the Springfield sites need more evening volunteers, according to organizers.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer at a site should visit St. Vincent de Paul's website. Organizers have set up several webpages to volunteer for each individual site, including Trinity United Methodist Church, Wheeler Pavillion, First Christian Church, the transportation hub behind First Christian Church, and the youth shelter at the First United Methodist Church in Eugene, as well as the Memorial Building in Springfield.