Egan Warming Centers in dire need of volunteers for cold week

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Egan Warming Centers will be open Wednesday and Thursday nights and are expected to open each night until Saturday, but organizers are sounding the call for more volunteers to staff them.

Egan Warming Centers have been opened for the nights of December 14 and 15, and will be keeping an eye on the forecast through December 17 to see if they need to activate on those nights as well. With temperatures expected to be below freezing most nights, there is a strong likelihood the centers will be open each night until temperatures begin to warm. Organizers say they are dangerously understaffed, and are asking for volunteers or donations to help them keep people warm on freezing nights.

"Not everybody wants to be a volunteer, and I understand that, but everybody can help,” said Tim Black of St. Vincent de Paul, who organizes the Egan Warming Centers. “First of all, you can give a little bit of money. Ten dollars feeds one of our guests dinner and breakfast for one day. And you know, we also need winter weather, good winter clothing all the time.”

Warming center organizers say the Trinity, Wheeler and First Christian Church sites are especially low on volunteers, so every bit of help would be appreciated. You can volunteer to help on St. Vincent de Paul's website.