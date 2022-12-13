Egan Warming Centers opening in Eugene, Springfield for chilly December week

EUGENE, Ore. -- St. Vincent de Paul has announced that as temperatures drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit at night in Eugene and Springfield, they are opening their Egan Warming Centers for those without shelter starting Tuesday night.
St. Vinnie's says nightly lows are forecasted to reach life-threateningly cold temperatures between December 13 and December 17. They are activating their Egan Warming Shelters on the night of December 13, and expect to open the other shelters each night until December 17. The overnight shelters include:
• Trinity United Methodist Church: 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene. Doors open at 7 p.m.
• Wheeler Pavilion, Lane Events Center: 796 W. 13th Ave., Eugene. Doors open at 10 p.m.
• Springfield Memorial Building: 765 A St., Springfield. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
A youth sleep site will also be open at First United Methodist Church: 1376 Olive St., Eugene. Doors open at 6 p.m. This site is for guests 18 and younger only.
St. Vincent de Paul is always in need of volunteers to staff the overnight shelters. Those interested in volunteering to help out can sign up for an orientation session or visit St. Vincent de Paul’s website.