Egan Warming Centers to open Monday night; organizers sound urgent call for volunteers

EUGENE, Ore. -- With nightly lows at or below freezing expected for the rest of the week, Saint Vincent de Paul has announced that it will be opening its Egan Warming Centers on Monday, January 23, and keeping an eye on conditions for Tuesday.
The Egan Warming Centers are several shelters throughout Eugene and Springfield that provide a safe, warm place for those without housing to sleep on dangerously cold nights. Shelters will be set up at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Wheeler Pavillion at the Lane Events Center, the First Christian Church in downtown Eugene, and the Springfield Memorial Building. A site specifically for youth will be set up at the First United Methodist Church, and a transportation hub for some shelters will be at the First Christian Church in Eugene.
Egan organizers said recent openings have suffered from a lack of volunteers. Organizers said recent openings have left their volunteers in a difficult situation, and that the understaffing presents a safety issue for volunteers and attendees alike. They are sounding a call for more volunteers to help keep people safe and warm overnight, especially during late night and morning shifts. Anyone interested in volunteering to help is encouraged to sign up on their website or email an organizer for more information.