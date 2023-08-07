Eight overdose-related deaths in three days, and fentanyl is most likely to blame

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police responded to six overdose-related deaths over just three days – the first on August 2, and the last on August 5.

While The Lane County Medical Examiner is the one to ultimately rule the official cause of death, the initial investigation in each of the six cases showed that the deaths were likely connected to fentanyl use.

Sergeant Wayne Dorman of the Eugene Police Department said that they continue to respond to overdose deaths as fentanyl contamination or intentional use becomes even more prevalent.

“It’s become definitely a drug of choice in our community and the amount of sellers out there is a substantial,” Dorman said. “If a person in the community has an interest in getting it, I don’t think it’s hard for them to get it right now.”

Police said that 80-90% of drugs they have seized have traces of fentanyl. Fentanyl can be contaminated in counterfeit pills sold as common medications like oxycodone, Adderall, or Xanax, and it has also been found in white or colored powdered drugs including Cocaine, MDMA, or methamphetamine according to officials.

Brooks McLain, Development Director at HIV Alliance, said there’s no real explanation as to why fentanyl has become so prominently recently, but just a small amount of fentanyl can cause an overdose.

“This is not the first time we’ve seen this happen,” McLain said. “Every so often this does happen; a batch of whatever drug gets contaminated. Some of that’s deliberate, some of it’s unintentional.”

McLain also said that as far as illicit drugs go, nothing is safe.

“There are testing kits you can get to make sure – to reduce harm,” McLain said. “You should really assume that fentanyl is in every illicit substance.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroine as an analgesic.

Officials say that with fentanyl contamination or intentional use on the rise, the readily-available over-the-counter emergency narcotic, Narcan, is now an essential to have in your first aid kit.

“Even if you don’t know anybody that’s using, it’s prevalent enough in our community that it’s not unrealistic to think you could come across somebody,” Dorman said.

Narcan blocks the receptors from fentanyl in your brain and immediately stops the effects, according to McLain. It comes in the form of a nasal spray as well as an injection and can be found in any pharmacy in Oregon. It is, in most cases, covered by insurance.

“We advise everyone to carry it with you,” McLain said. “You might have been walking down the street and seen someone slumped over not responsive. We check on those people. We advise people to check on those people.”

Officials also stress that while Narcan can save a life, the most important thing to do is to call 911.

“Peoples’ lives are more important than the crimes behind them,” Dorman said.

Dorman also wanted to remind people of Oregon’s Good Samaritan Law, which states that if you do seek medical help for someone who has overdosed, neither the user or the person who called for help can be arrested or prosecuted for possessing drugs, being in a place where drugs are used, or violating probation due to those reasons.

Another thing Dorman wanted to stress was not using alone.

“If you unfortunately are using, don’t use alone,” Dorman said. “The overdose effects come on very rapidly, and if you’re by yourself it’s likely that you won’t be able to save yourself and having somebody there to keep an eye on you is very important.”

Officials said that for those who are struggling or know someone who is, getting help can be hard, but it’s out there and well worth it.