Elderly woman and her dogs attacked by a pit bull while on walk

SWEET HOME, Ore.-- An elderly Sweet Home woman has a long road to recovery after a dog attack left her in the hospital and forced the family to put her pup down after the attack.
Linda Forbes is recovering from the injuries she got when she said a pit bull jumped its home’s fence and charged at her and her three dogs.
"Something came barreling at me again and hit me in the face,” Forbes said. “It felt like there were dogs on top of me fighting and I found out later it was the pit bull and my little girl Chihuahua.”
Forbes’ daughter-in-law Jennifer Walters is personally taking care of of Forbes during the duration of her recovery. She said the scene of the attack was hectic with men trying to to free the small dog from the pit bull’s mouth.
"The lady who called the ambulance for my mother-in-law, her husband actually had to wrestle the pit bull down to the ground to get Leiah out of his mouth,” Walters said.
The man who helped to wrestle the pit bull away from the area said it was difficult to free the small dog out of the pit bull’s mouth.
“The pit bull that had the Chihuahua had him in his mouth and was shaking him," the man said. “I had blood on both hands halfway up my arm had it on my shirt and the pit bull I could just hear it breathing."
Walters says because of the pit bull’s aggressive actions, it's likely going to be put down. As the family continues to recover, they said they want the owner to take accountability for the dog's actions.
“I hate to say it, I don't want any dog euthanized, I don't want any animal euthanized, but this is a violent animal, and I don't think it's going to be safe for anybody cause it's already gotten the taste of blood in its mouth,” Walters said. “If you don't know how to deal with it get training on it but take responsibility for your animal.”
Forbes has an estimated a five-month recovery period while she continues to question what could have happened to her if her little dog wasn't there on that fateful morning.
“To me the worst part is my little baby girl, she tried to protect me," Forbes said. "She's dead because she just tried to protect me but if she hadn't been there to protect me that day that pit bull might have killed me."
The family said they already have an attorney, as the dog who attacked Forbes is now in the hands of the Linn County Dog Patrol.