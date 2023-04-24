Election signs will be removed from state highway right of ways, ODOT says

SALEM, Ore. – State transportation officials said that Oregon Department of Transportation officials will be removing political signs posted on state highway right of ways.
The reminder comes as the May 16 primary elections near, ODOT officials said. ODOT said they regularly receive complaints from the public and campaign teams regarding improper placement of political signs.
The signs can potentially distract drivers and block road safety messages, state transportation officials said. ODOT said their district maintenance offices can provide guidance on whether specific locations are appropriate for sign placement.
Political signs are allowed within sight of state highways but are limited to 12 square feet, state transportation officials said. ODOT said that signs up to 32 square feet require a variance from the state. They may not imitate official highway signs or devices and may not have neither flashing nor intermittent lights, and also cannot have animated or moving parts, ODOT said.
State officials also said the signs are also not allowed on scenic corridors and payment or compensation will not be accepted for the placement of or message on political signs visible from a state highway.
Signs removed by ODOT will be held at a nearby district maintenance office for 30 days, ODOT said. State officials said those who would like to reclaim removed signs can find the nearest ODOT maintenance office online.
More information can be found online.