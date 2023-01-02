Electric bike battery explodes: Local man shares 'frightening' experience

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt. Isolated gale force gusts as high as 35-40 kt possible Tuesday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&