Electric bike battery explodes: Local man shares 'frightening' experience

MONROE, Ore. -- One Monroe man is sharing his story after the battery for his electric bicycle exploded.
Physically, David Goertzen is just fine. But after he heard what sounded like a stick of dynamite, he's still shaken up.
"Well there I am, laying in bed, enjoying my sleepy time tea, and then all of a sudden 'kaboom,'" he said. "And not just a 'kaboom', but a really big 'boom.'"
Goertzen said he wasn't sure what to think, so he went outside of his 40-foot R.V. to investigate.
"Flames were racing up from this bench and luckily it was wet so it didn't catch fire. I moved the bench, used that can of suppressant on it but that didn't do anything. And luckily none of the water was frozen so I was able to dump water on it, probably a hundred gallons of water before I went to sleep, finally put that thing out," he said.
The explosion turned out to be one of his two e-bike batteries. It was left completely destroyed. The explosion also led to a hole in his inflatable hot tub, but it could have been much worse.
J Lundin, the co-owner of Eugene Electric Bicycles, said this is a rare occurrence.
"This is the first I've heard of a battery not lasting until disposal correctly, in our area," he said.
Although Goertzen didn't buy his e-bike at Eugene Electric Bikes, Lundin said they are the local expert on everything electric bikes, including the batteries.
"The number one concern that we've learned when we work with different agencies on these is having a quality battery cell," Lundin said. "You know, times can be tough for a lot of folks and saving money is important, we get that. But this is one thing you may not want to save a dollar on because it could have some dire consequences if it does fail based on just poor craftsmanship and things like that."
Lundin said he and his colleagues always take the time to educate their customers.
"What we have here is from 'Call to Recycle,' it's an organization that's about e-bike batteries and how to handle these as they become a part of our society," Lundin said. "We offer this with every bike sale."
They teach things like how to store the batteries, how to know when they're going bad, how to properly dispose of them, and more.
One of the issues that could have led to Goertzen's accident, was where the battery was stored and if it was plugged in. But Goertzen said this wasn't the case.
"Of course I unplugged it," Goertzen said.
Lundin said this shouldn't stop people from purchasing an e-bike. He said if you ever have an issue with your e-bike batteries, you can always reach out to the experts at his shop.
"We've bought some technology so we can actually analyze a battery, and we can hook it up and we go through a cycle on it and we get a nice read out. So we can tell you the battery's health, the age of it, if it's functioning correctly, if there's any issues, that will help us determine, 'hey, this battery is not safe, we should dispose of it properly,'" he said.
KEZI 9 News reached out to Rad Power Bikes, the store where Goertzen bought his bike. They have yet to send a statement on the incident.
For more information on how to care for you electric bike, you can go to the 'Owner's Guide' on the Eugene Electric Bicycles' website.