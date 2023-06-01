Electric fence deemed cause of wildland fire, officials say

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday morning near Holley Elementary School that was ignited by an electric fence, according to Sweet Home Fire District officials.
The district said that it responded at 11:49 a.m. on June 1 to a wildland fire off Crawfordsville Drive. Firefighters found grass and brush actively burning near Holley Elementary School and had it contained within about half an hour, fire officials said.
Sweet Home fire officials said the school district was notified of the nearby fire, but the fire posed no threat to the school. The fire burned an area estimated at about half an acre, fire district officials said. The district said that Sweet Home district firefighters were assisted by Oregon Department of Forestry personnel.
Fire officials want to remind the public to use extreme caution with any potential sources of accidental ignition to nearby dry fuels such as grass, brush, or vegetation. No structures were threatened and no one was injured in the fire, authorities said.