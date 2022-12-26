Electric vehicle tax credit makes EVs more appealing

EUGENE, Ore. -- People who buy electric vehicles in 2023 will get a tax credit of $7,500 from the federal government.
Eugene residents KEZI spoke to said the tax credit will do a lot to help out those people who want to make the switch, but can't due to finances.
"Some people don't get money like that, because you got some people that are struggling in the world that need more reassurance. But it should help out a lot of people," said resident Benjamin Knapp. "So I think they'd do a great job if they did that."
There are a number of requirements in order to get the tax credit. There are caps on vehicle prices and buyer incomes in order to disqualify wealthier buyers. Starting in March 2023, 40% of battery minerals will have to come from North America or a country in a free trade agreement with the United States. Also, the manufacture of the e-vehicles will have to be completed in North America. Many residents also supported making the e-vehicles stateside.
"I think they should absolutely need them here if we're going to have them," said John Pratt
The tax credit is designed to increase the sale of electric vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Some residents believe electrification is coming sooner rather than later. Knapp says, "There's already so many electric cars out there I used to work at Jackson's and most of the Cars there are just electric now. At this point, the rate it's going, we should look like we'll have full electric cars by 2025."
Experts give credit to electric vehicles for putting less strain on the environment than their gas counterparts. However, more e-vehicles will mean more mining for ores like lithium. Some wonder if the switch to electric vehicles will do more harm than good.
"Now we're at the eleventh hour and we have... it's not two bad choices -- it's a choice that does not pollute the atmosphere, so thank you it's about time, but I sure wish there was more research and development when it came to mining," said Michelle Maher, another resident.
The tax credit will last until 2032. Despite the incentives and benefits of e-vehicles, some people still want to stick to their old gas powered cars.
"I like Dodge, I'm more of a Hellcat so, any gas powered car that has power to it I'm in love with," Said Knapp. "Tesla's alright, there's not that many cars out there that I like that are electric."