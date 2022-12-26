Electric vehicle tax credit makes EVs more appealing

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 21 to 26 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For the Storm Warning, seas 31 to 36 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Storm Warning, until 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves subside. &&