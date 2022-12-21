Electric vehicles in Oregon see skepticism in light of cost, charging issues

EUGENE, Ore. -- While advocates for electric vehicles celebrate the new Oregon rule to only sell zero-emissions vehicles such as electric vehicles by 2035, some are skeptical about whether they are affordable or practical.

One of the main concerns involves charging stations. Some of Oregon’s major roadways have them ready to go, but in rural areas they can be hard to find. Furthermore, anyone planning a road trip from Oregon through rural parts of the United States might have a difficult time finding places to charge up. For those traveling along major roadways, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced earlier in 2022 that it was investing $100 million into building new E-vehicle charging stations in the next few years. Those charging stations are planned to be placed roughly every 50 miles along seven of Oregon’s biggest highways.

Some are also skeptical about how affordable electric vehicles will be for the average consumer. Stephen Deschenes, a mechanic at Schweitzer’s Automotive Center in Eugene, says a battery will usually last for about 10 years, and a replacement could cost thousands of dollars.

“I've heard some horror stories out there from $15,000, all the way up to $30,000 to replace that thing,” Deschenes said about electric vehicle batteries. “You know, I can't see where, especially if your car is 10 years old or 20 years old, you're going to put that kind of money into it. And then have nothing happen for a long period of time to get your money back out of it.”

Deschenes said that along with the battery, there are several other specialized parts to electric vehicles, including an engine and transmission. Deschenes says there are a lot of people living paycheck-to-paycheck, and he worries they won’t be able to afford E-vehicles.

The passage of the new rule drew criticism from Republican lawmakers. Republican Senators Fred Girod (R-Stayton) and Lynn Findley (R-Vale) said the rule was put in place despite insufficient input from the legislature and Oregonian voters. Republican House Leader Breese Iversen called the new regulation an example of how out-of-touch Oregon agencies and commissions have become, and said the decision will hurt working-class Oregonians.