...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon and California
coasts will bring an increased chance for moderate to strong east
winds with critically dry conditions to northwest Oregon and
southwest Washington through Saturday. These conditions will
begin impacting the Oregon Cascades tonight and then spread to the
rest of the area by Friday morning, persisting through Saturday
evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM
PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 602, 603, 604, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Electricity shut-offs announced for Lane and Douglas Counties

EWEB prepared to handle historic heat

LANE AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES -- Several power companies including Lane Electric, Pacific Power and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced they will be shutting off electricity to certain areas over the weekend of September 9 through September 11 to curtail the risk of a wildfire starting near electrical infrastructure.

In all cases, utilities companies said the power is being shut off to help guard against the possibility of fires starting in their coverage areas. With high temperatures, low humidity, and heavy winds in the forecast over the weekend, utilities are seeking to reduce the risk of power line-related fire ignitions. Other parts of Oregon including Linn County will see similar outages for the same reason.

Lane Electric sent an email to customers saying they will implement a planned electric shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9 through the evening of Saturday, September 10. They say the communities of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta, as well as rural areas, will be affected. City centers of those communities will remain powered to provide key services. Power will be restored in the daylight hours of Saturday.

Pacific Power says it will be shutting off power in specific parts of Douglas County at 6 a.m. on Friday, September 9. The area from Toketee Falls east to Diamond Lake will be without power initially, with nonspecific “additional areas” added around 4 p.m. A temporary community resource center will be open at 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Glide High School at 18990 north Umpqua Highway.

EWEB will be shutting off power for customers in the McKenzie Valley area starting at 5 p.m. on Friday evening. The company says about 3,000 customers east of Hayden bridge up to Vida will be affected, including the Camp Creek, Upper Camp Creek, Cedar Flats, Deerhorn, and Walterville areas. Customers are being told to prepare for at least 48 hours without power.

