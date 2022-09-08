Electricity shut-offs announced for Lane and Douglas Counties

LANE AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES -- Several power companies including Lane Electric, Pacific Power and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced they will be shutting off electricity to certain areas over the weekend of September 9 through September 11 to curtail the risk of a wildfire starting near electrical infrastructure.

In all cases, utilities companies said the power is being shut off to help guard against the possibility of fires starting in their coverage areas. With high temperatures, low humidity, and heavy winds in the forecast over the weekend, utilities are seeking to reduce the risk of power line-related fire ignitions. Other parts of Oregon including Linn County will see similar outages for the same reason.

Lane Electric sent an email to customers saying they will implement a planned electric shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9 through the evening of Saturday, September 10. They say the communities of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta, as well as rural areas, will be affected. City centers of those communities will remain powered to provide key services. Power will be restored in the daylight hours of Saturday.

Pacific Power says it will be shutting off power in specific parts of Douglas County at 6 a.m. on Friday, September 9. The area from Toketee Falls east to Diamond Lake will be without power initially, with nonspecific “additional areas” added around 4 p.m. A temporary community resource center will be open at 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Glide High School at 18990 north Umpqua Highway.

EWEB will be shutting off power for customers in the McKenzie Valley area starting at 5 p.m. on Friday evening. The company says about 3,000 customers east of Hayden bridge up to Vida will be affected, including the Camp Creek, Upper Camp Creek, Cedar Flats, Deerhorn, and Walterville areas. Customers are being told to prepare for at least 48 hours without power.