Elementary school burglarized, classroom covered in paint

CRESWELL, Ore. -- Two suspects caused over a thousand dollars in damage during a burglary at an elementary school last Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, just before 3 a.m. on July 28, two unidentified suspects were captured on security cameras burglarizing Creslane Elementary School in Creswell. Officials say they stole ice cream and found painting supplies in a classroom. Footage showed them pouring paint all over the walls, floor and furniture in a classroom. The LCSO says the cost to replace or repair all the damaged items will likely exceed $1,500.
According to officials, both suspects were white, juvenile males wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts. One suspect wore dark pants, dark shoes and what appeared to be a camo pattern backpack. The other was seen wearing light-colored pants and black flip-flops with a white striped pattern on the toes. Officials say they both appear to have gotten paint on their clothes and shoes while committing the vandalism.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 Option 1 and reference case number 22-4136.