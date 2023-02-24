Elementary schoolers dress up as 100-year-olds for hundredth day of school

EUGENE, Ore. -- It’s not often you see cardigans and canes in grade schools, but that’s how students at El Camino Del Rio Elementary celebrated the hundredth day of school Thursday.
Kindergartners through fifth-graders broke out wigs, makeup, canes, cardigans and other elderly apparel on February 23 with the goal of making themselves look like they were 100 years old. Some teachers also dressed up. Some of the kids even changed their voices when they talked to sound older, and some kids decided to act a hundred years old as well.
“I'm going to pretend to sit around reading a newspaper on the toilet,” one said. “Also, respect your elders. Some kids are not dressed up.”
In class, students learned about all things “100,” including what life was like 100 years ago. It was a welcome return to a fun tradition – the first time the students got to participate in the event since the pandemic.