Elements Health Clubs downsizes by closing two current gym locations.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- The weights are down at two exercise centers in Springfield and Eugene.
Elements Health Clubs announced on June 27 that they are closing their west 11th Avenue location in Eugene and their location off Harlow Road in Springfield. Members will have to transfer to the Oakway Eugene location or cancel their memberships.
For the staff and gym members, it was a very emotional day. They know these are the last few days they'll both be working and working out together. Gym member Zack Childers says he enjoyed his time making connections with his fellow gym members and staff.
“Honestly I just feel it’s a big disappointment,” Childers said. “It's such a pain you know I feel really bad for all the employees and the loss in the jobs and what not."
In a meeting with Elements staff members, management announced the locations would close by Friday, June 30, leaving a stunned staff to make sense of the uncertain fate of their jobs.
"It hurts my heart because I have a lot of good connections with my members and they're my friends and it's just hard," Assistant Manager Nicole Bash said.
Gym members said they didn't get a warning or any information on the closures beforehand and many found out on social media. Megan McKinley didn’t take the lack of communication well, questioning why the closure was so abrupt.
"The ownership, I don't know what happened up there it seems three- or four-days’ notice seems shady at best, really unfortunate," McKinley said. "Kind of hurtful to all the members who were really invested in this place."
Even with their frustrations, gym members say the environment was always inviting especially when they needed it most. Carolyn Bourland said she started going to the West 11th Avenue location while her husband was sick before eventually passing. She said it gave her an important way to step away from her current situation.
“It was so good for me because I started coming when my husband started getting so bad when I had cared for him,” Bourland said. “It gave me a place to go and get away without feeling like I was deserting him."
But after Friday, gym members' only option will be to go to the Oakway location or find another gym. Regional Fitness Director Sarah Keepers said her biggest focus is to give her members the best final days as possible while helping make the transition as seamless as possible.
“It's definitely bittersweet. you know, this place has a big piece of my heart," Keepers said. "But ultimately, it's the people that have done that and that you know, people are everywhere, it's just a building, it's just a location."