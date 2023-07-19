Elkton man dies following single-car crash near Sutherlin

GLIDE, Ore. – An Elkton man died early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash near Sutherlin, Oregon State Police officials said.
OSP said they responded to the crash at about 4:35 a.m. on July 18 on Highway 138 West near milepost 19 in Douglas County. A brown Ford SUV, driven by Christopher Travis Waddell, 36, of Elkton, was traveling eastbound when the vehicle veered across the westbound lane, exited the highway’s shoulder, and rolled multiple times before coming to an uncontrolled stop on its roof, authorities said.
OSP said that Waddell was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the crash is under continued investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Sutherlin Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, and the Oregon Department of Transportation, authorities said.