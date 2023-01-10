Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family

UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital.
ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
Sergeant Tom Speldrich with the Lane County Sheriff's Office said it's drones in the air and boots on the ground.
"We are really trying hard to find him right now. He does have a liking to go into the woods and so search areas include the wooded areas around Demming Road," Speldrich said.
According to LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home on Demming Road at about 7 p.m. on January 9 and has not been heard from as of 3 p.m. on January 10. Officials said Turner has indications of mental illness, and may be disoriented or confused.
"He has some medications he's supposed to be taking, and he hasn't been home all night, and we've been searching since we got the call," Speldrich said.
Turner is described as a white male juvenile who stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Turner was reportedly last seen wearing camouflage-pattern cargo pants, “Caterpillar” work boots, and a black baseball hat with an orange “Realtree” logo on it.
"If he happens to be confused or scared, he might be hiding somewhere close by, where searchers are at and he may not call out to them. He may be on someone's property and may try to stay hidden for a while," Speldrich said.
That's why they're asking everyone in the area to be on the lookout.
"If they have outbuildings and they want to go out and check and make sure that there's not somebody lost or hiding in there," Speldrich said.
Turner’s family and LCSO provided photos of him, but family members noted that he recently received a haircut and his hair will be shorter than in the photos.
LCSO asks that anyone with information about Turner’s whereabouts contact them at 541-682-4150 Option 1.