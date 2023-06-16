Emerald Valley Auto Club's 54th annual car show opens this weekend at Valley River Center

EUGENE, Ore. – Just in time for Father’s Day weekend, the Emerald Valley Auto Club’s 54th annual car show opened on Friday and continues through Sunday inside Valley River Center.
The hosting club was founded in 1966 and is focused on vehicles built between 1928 and 1975. This year’s show has more than 20 cars on display, including last year’s winner.
The club’s newsletter and communications editor, Ann Heckart, said the social component of visiting with others also interested in old cars is one of the most enjoyable parts of the hobby.
“We love it, we really do,” Heckert said. “It, it-it's nice to interact with people and...and see the little kids when they're looking at the cars, and the older folks who are remembering, you know, when they used to drive them.”
Heckert has a 1965 Ford Mustang GT on display in the show that she and her husband restored together. She said she and her husband bought the car more than 20 years ago, spent two years taking completely apart, four years restoring it, and another two years putting it back together.
While the process was long and expensive, Heckert said it was also very fun and the finished car turned out better than they expected. Heckert said they received a lot of help from other members of the club.
The car show is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 16 and 17, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 18.