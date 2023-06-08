Emeralds owner David Elmore passes away

PALM DESSERT, Cali--- Eugene Emeralds owner David Elmore has passed away, the Emeralds announced on Thursday.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of David Elmore, a visionary entrepreneur, and a cherished member of the professional sports community. We love you Dave! pic.twitter.com/KksntH73NU— Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) June 8, 2023
Elmore created the Elmore Sports Group, a conglomerate of Minor League Baseball teams, professional hockey clubs, and more.
Elmore was also the founder and owner of several Minor League Baseball teams including the Eugene Emeralds, Colorado Springs Sky Sox, Inland Empire 66ers, Amarillo Sod Poddles, San Antonio Missions, Idaho Falls Chukars, and the Lynchburg Hillcats.
"David Elmore established a lasting legacy in the world of sports," the Emeralds said. "Through these teams, he created opportunities for aspiring players, entertained countless fans, and contributed to the growth and development of the sport."