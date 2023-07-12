Emeralds seek city financial backing to ensure future in Eugene.

EUGENE, Ore.-- The Emeralds' fate in Eugene continues to hang in the balance if they don't receive city backing for a new stadium at the Lane County Fairgrounds.

For many Eugene citizens, the thought of their beloved Emeralds either leaving or dissolving their franchise is saddening to think about. Ed Willson has been an Emeralds fan for over 30 years, and he believes the city will give ultimately help give support for the stadium.

“If they leave, that's a heart break for us. I'm not even sure what happens," Willson said. “They are kind of a big deal team, so that puts them on the top."

The Ems are trying to close a $40 million gap to make it to the expected $90 million needed for a new stadium. The MLB's new regulations resulted in the push to move the Ems out of P.K. Park and into their own venue. The City of Eugene still has yet to decide if they are willing to pitch in to the stadium effort.

Ems General Manager Allan Benavides has been working to receive funding through donors and sponsorships to help keep his organization in Eugene. He said future of the team is resting on the city’s support.

"Without the city there is no project to move on, so we definitely need the city's help, and they know that and they are trying to help," Benavides said. “The county has done a great job in helping us secure a site, raise some funds through a hotel tax and the state has put in seven million dollars.”

The massive project has received criticism from other Eugene residents, especially because of where the planned site is located. The Lane County fairgrounds in west Eugene is no stranger to loud events, but neighbors are not happy about the expected influx in events on top of the Ems games.

"That’s the other issue, it’s not just baseball, they're planning on having concerts there which would have six thousand people," Resident Ma’Carry Cairo said. “I'd hope people will find out as much as they can about both sides."

Following the city's latest work session, there was a sign of support for the new stadium plan by city councilors.

"I do believe, based on what I know, we have underutilized city assets which might be of help with regards to one time needs especially around helping the Emeralds with a new stadium," Councilor Mike Clark Said.

“I do want to bring up the multi-use stadium. It gets tacked to the Emeralds a lot but the reality is it's much more than that. It's something that will really help this community," said Councilor Randy Groves