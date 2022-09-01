Emeralds will be out of Eugene without new stadium needed, General Manager says

EUGENE, Ore. --- The Eugene Emeralds' 2022 season is ending, but the future of the Ems is up in the air.
The team is in need of a new stadium, and if they don't get one, their stay in Eugene may be over.
“I’ve seen this ballpark from day one for the Ems and hopefully though the end until we get to the new place,” said Allan Benavides, General Manager of the Eugene Emeralds.
Benavides said PK Park, while gorgeous, does not meet the needs of the Emeralds as it once did.
"The hitting facility on-site... There is a lot of new female coaches, athletic trainers, coordinators. We don't have locker rooms for women so we have to set up random little sites off-site for them. And it's not really fair, so we gotta think about the games as growing. And that's what the new standards incorporate,” Benavides said.
Lane County Commissioners announced last month the new stadium would cost anywhere from $60 to $80 million. Most people have shown support for the Emeralds and their possible new home, some have been opposed.
"I think we provide a lot of family fun, affordable entertainment," Benavides said. "I think this community has spoken up, that they want to stay here, but we are in the dire situation where we don't move."
The Emeralds have occupied PK Park since 2010. The organization has been in Eugene since 1955. Benavides said unless they build a new stadium to play in, the Ems could be out of Eugene.
"Unfortunately we are in a fairly urgent and dire matter, because if this does not happen the team is just gone. And it's not like they just move the Emeralds,” said Benavides. “Major league baseball just takes the team and moves them to another market.”
Benavides said the stadium at the Lane Events Center would be used for multiple different events like hosting high school baseball playoff games as well as holiday events.
The state and team are prepared to pay $17.5 million for the stadium.
"The support from the commissioners and the community has been overwhelming. We want to be a really good partner for the community as we have been for the last 13 years. In supporting the community, whether it is through our nonprofit programs, the school systems and just providing some fun entertainment whether you are a baseball fan or not,” Benavides said.
The Emeralds' stay at PK Park expires in 2024.