Emergency personnel to hone emergency response in training exercise at Lane Events Center

EUGENE, Ore. – A large number of emergency vehicles are going to be near the Lane Events Center on Wednesday, but there’s no cause for alarm – they won’t be responding to an actual event, but rather getting ready for an emergency.
Lane County will be conducting a “mass care exercise” at the Lane Events Center on June 14. It’s part of an effort to help local disaster response agencies practice setting up sheltering operations to care for large numbers of people when there’s widespread evacuations. Officials like Patence Winningham with Lane County Emergency Management said the event will also test local plans and ability to shelter people, pets and livestock safely and efficiently.
“There are many different agencies in Lane County and across Lane County and across the state of Oregon that are charged with mass care activities, and in order for us to not duplicate effort and be more coordinated we have to have exercise and plans in place through training and exercise that builds the foundation for our response,” Winningham said.
The exercise will feature several organizations. The Red Cross will use volunteers to set up a 50-person bed shelter with cots and feeding areas. There will also be agencies to help animals like Greenhill Humane Society and Lane County Animal Services. Officials said they’ll take the lessons learned from recent wildfires and build on them to make a plan for future emergencies.
“…Do training and exercises and have planning in place that builds the foundation for our response,” Winningham said. “It's better to be shaking hands before a bad day than pointing fingers after, and this also just gives us an opportunity to build relationships with all of our partners on a blue sky day environment.”
Staff from the Oregon Department of Human Services will watch the groups collect data and use it to help those who are vulnerable in the community, including those in wheelchairs or who have oxygen or language barriers.
Residents are asked not to call 911 if they see emergency vehicles in the area.