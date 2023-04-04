Emergency preparedness program launched for Douglas County seniors

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A new program launched last week in Douglas County will help rural senior citizens prepare for potential emergencies, Douglas County officials said.
The program, coordinated by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglas County Public Health Network (DCPHN) and Douglas County Senior Services (DCSS), was launched during a lunch presentation held on Thursday, March 30, in Winston, officials said.
“Rural communities and seniors are especially vulnerable and disproportionately affected during disasters,” said Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, public health officer for Douglas County. “When you take a look at the statistics from Hurricane Katrina and the Paradise Fire you see that over half of the deaths related to those disasters were from people over the age of 70. We really need to help each other and communities be better prepared.”
Douglas County said that the 2022 U.S. Census data reports 26.3% of Douglas County’s population as 65 years and older.
A 56-page informational handbook for seniors details common hazards, basic emergency preparedness and local resources, Douglas County officials said. The county said the program includes emergency starter "Go Kits" containing a three-day supply of emergency essentials, such as food, a first-aid kit, lantern with batteries, ready-to-prepare meals and more.
County officials said seniors are encouraged to add individual items, such as prescription medicines, as needed as preparation needs vary from person to person.
DCPHN and DCSS are also working to offer in-home visits for Meals on Wheels customers, Douglas County officials said. Douglas County Commissioners said their goal is to reach 200 senior households this year with "Go Kits," information and educational outreach.
Oregon’s Office of Rural Health funded the program with a $7,500 Elder Services Innovation grant, while the county and DCSS provided $19,300 for emergency supplies and food for the ‘Go Kits,’ Douglas County officials said.