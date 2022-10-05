Emergency response team begins assessing impacts of Cedar Creek Fire

WESTFIR, Ore. -- A Burned Area Emergency Response team has arrived in Westfir to begin an assessment of the immediate and long-term impacts that the Cedar Creek Fire may have on the area.
As of October 10, the Cedar Creek Fire has burned about 121,000 acres north and east of Westfir and Oakridge and is currently 36% contained, according to firefighters. US Forest Service officials say the BAER program is aimed at mitigating imminent risks posed to human life and safety, property, and natural resources by post-wildfire conditions. These risks may include post-fire rain related impacts such as flooding, debris flow, and increased erosion.
Officials say the response team is comprised of US forest service employees who specialize in multiple resource areas. Authorities say they are currently assessing watersheds for threats and risks caused by the fire, and will recommend various strategies to be undertaken before a storm brings those threats to pass. The US Forest Service says these recommended strategies will be submitted for approval, and approved responses will be in place no later than one year from the full containment of the fire and monitored for up to three years.