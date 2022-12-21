End-of-year spending bill being considered in Congress includes benefits for Oregon

WASHINGTON D.C. -- An end-of-the-year spending bill is being considered in Washington D.C. that would also provide funding for a number of programs and agencies in Oregon.
The spending package, as of December 21, is still being considered on the Senate floor. Senator Jeff Merkley (D, Ore.) says that if the bill is passed it will be a big victory for Oregon.
"I want to make sure that the voices of Oregonians who are saying this is what is important for their families, on child care, or on housing, or summer food programs, or growing their businesses, supporting their communities, protecting the outdoors, that these things all find their place in what we're funding," said Sen. Merkley.
According to Sen. Merkley, this bill will add over $550 million in additional fire fighting funding. Preventing fires is just as important, so the bill will seek to invest more into reducing hazardous fuels in Oregon.
The state has also faced a severe health crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic and the rising cases of flu and respiratory viruses have left the state's medical services severely strained. The bill seeks to give over $3 million for health care centers and additional health care training in order to increase the number of trained medical professionals in Oregon.
Jason Davis of Lane County Health & Human services says the bill's investment in healthcare could go a long way in addressing many problems in the medical field such as staffing shortages.
"And so what the extra dollars means is we can get creative. That we can compete with for-profit entities, that we can truly help people understand the value of public service especially within the realm of health care," Davis said.
Local communities will also gain from this piece of legislation, according to Sen. Merkley.
"We have in this bill $230 million for 145 community initiative projects across Oregon," Sen. Merkley said.
Sen. Merkley says these projects come straight from the voters. He says his team spoke to a number of communities across the state.
"We have communities saying 'this is what we want. the government in D.C. is 3000 miles away, they don't understand us the way we understand ourselves and here are some projects we want funded,'" Sen. Merkley said.
Conserving habitats and species in local areas is also getting attention in this bill. Senator Merkley has taken personal initiative in protecting Monarch Butterflies.
"We've had a 99% loss in Monarch Butterflies over the last 20 years," Sen. Merkley said. "That's certainly a risk in the next generation of our children who will never see a Monarch Butterfly if we don't do a lot more to protect their habitat."
Much of the bill is funded through corporate taxes, according to Sen. Merkley. Both he and Senator Ron Wyden (D, Ore.) support the bill.