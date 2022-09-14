EPD respond to fight at grocery store

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department.
Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at 4275 Barger Drive in the evening of September 13. EPD officials said the suspects were identified as Julia Rosemaire Hungerford, 30, and Serif Douglas Norton Paradigm, 34, both of Portland. Hungerford was reported to be struggling with a loss prevention member and Paradigm allegedly became involved. Police said Paradigm then knocked over a loss prevention officer, stabbed them with a pen, and then fled the scene in a sedan.
Officials say they then followed and detained Paradigm after he crashed his car and tried to flee on foot. Paradigm was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, harassment, and second-degree criminal mischief. Hungerford was also jailed on a charge of second-degree robbery.