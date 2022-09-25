Equipment falls and injures one person at Reser Stadium after OSU football game

CORVALLIS, Ore.-- An employee of a contracting firm is recovering after an equipment fell on him at Reser Stadium after the Oregon State University football game, university officials confirmed.
This happened Saturday night after the OSU vs. USC game.
Officials said the equipment fell on his lower body and he was transported to the hospital for medical care.
At this time, it is unknown what caused the equipment to fall and it is unclear what kind of equipment this was.
The university is investigating the incident and said they take safety very seriously.