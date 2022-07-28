Eritrean athletes reported missing after Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- Five members of the Eritrean track and field team have been reported as missing after the conclusion of the World Athletics Championships.
According to the University of Oregon Police Department, five people -- all members of the track and field team from Eritrea -- were reported as missing on July 24. UOPD says the athletes had been staying in university campus housing meant for use during the World Athletics Championships. They were last seen on the evening of July 23, according to UOPD.
Four of the missing individuals were competing athletes. One was a coach. They are:
- Filmon Ande, 24
- Habtom Samuel Keleta, 18
- Berhe Asgedom Nigusse, 44
- Merhawi Mebrahtu Teweldebererhan, 18
- Yemane Haileselassie Teklehaimanot, 24
UOPD says they have notified federal and local law enforcement agencies about the missing person cases. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the missing athletes are asked to call UOPD at 541-346-2919 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 541-525-8178.
Eritrea is a country in the Horn of Africa. It borders Sudan, Ethiopia and Djibouti and has a coastline along the Red Sea.