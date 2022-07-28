Eritrean athletes reported missing after Oregon22

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 93F to 98F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 50% chance that high
temperatures will drop into the low 90s or lower Sunday.
Overnight low temperatures will generally fall in the lower 60s
most nights between now and Saturday, but the higher hills of
the region will experience low temperatures between 65F to 70F.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM
PDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been issued. High levels of
ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels for
sensitive groups at times through Saturday evening. This includes
children, people over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart
disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend
sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are
high.


DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.


Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Eritrean athletes reported missing after Oregon22

  • Updated
  • 0
Eritrea track and field team at World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- Five members of the Eritrean track and field team have been reported as missing after the conclusion of the World Athletics Championships.

According to the University of Oregon Police Department, five people -- all members of the track and field team from Eritrea -- were reported as missing on July 24. UOPD says the athletes had been staying in university campus housing meant for use during the World Athletics Championships. They were last seen on the evening of July 23, according to UOPD.

Four of the missing individuals were competing athletes. One was a coach. They are:

  • Filmon Ande, 24
  • Habtom Samuel Keleta, 18
  • Berhe Asgedom Nigusse, 44
  • Merhawi Mebrahtu Teweldebererhan, 18
  • Yemane Haileselassie Teklehaimanot, 24
Eritrean athletes missing persons poster

UOPD says they have notified federal and local law enforcement agencies about the missing person cases. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the missing athletes are asked to call UOPD at 541-346-2919 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 541-525-8178.

Eritrea is a country in the Horn of Africa. It borders Sudan, Ethiopia and Djibouti and has a coastline along the Red Sea.

