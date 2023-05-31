Escaped prescribed burn scorching 120 acres near McKenzie Bridge

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Firefighters are working to get control over a wildfire that started when sudden wind gusts fanned a prescribed burn that was thought contained, The U.S. Forest Service reported late Tuesday night.
According to the Willamette National Forest division of the USFS, a prescribed burn to reduce fuels for a wildfire was taking place near the community of McKenzie Bridge on May 30. Officials said that although the burn was started when weather was within acceptable parameters, gusty winds started two spot fires near the 65-acre burn area. The USFS officially declared the escaped burn as a wildfire -- designated the W-470 Fire -- and said that as of the morning of May 31 the total burn area is about 120 acres.
Firefighters went out on the night of May 30 to try to contain the spread of the fire. The USFS said 34 firefighters worked overnight to suppress the fire according to already-existing contingency plans, and more resources are on the way including more crews.
“Our highest priority is to suppress fire in the area adjacent to the burn unit,” said Dave Warnack, the Willamette Forest Supervisor. “Our firefighters are safely engaging according to our contingency plan factoring in the dynamic aspects of managing fire in the timber forests that we know well, where spot fires are not unexpected.”
The USFS said residents in the area may see and smell smoke. They also said that warming temperatures should lift away smoke that had settled in the McKenzie River corridor overnight. Residents of the area, many of whom remember the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire, have expressed frustration with the USFS for allowing the prescribed burn to escape its boundaries.