ESPN College GameDay finally touches down in Eugene, fans are ecstatic

  • Updated
  • 0
Festivities continued throughout Saturday morning.

EUGENE, Ore.- ESPN College GameDay is upon us, and fans are thrilled; hundreds of students, fans, and alumni showed their excitement. 

KEZI 9 News spent most of the morning on the University of Oregon campus, asking fans how long they had been out there waving signs. 

Some people told KEZI 9 News they had been waiting for it to start since 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning. 

RELATED: Sabrina Ionescu selected as ESPN College Gameday guest picker

Festivities continued throughout the morning. 

Be sure to stick around for KEZI 9 News Game Night at 8:00 p.m., and KEZI 9 News at 11:00 p.m., for a full breakdown of the face-off between the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins. 

 

