Eugene 4J school board member says she will resign

EUGENE, Ore. -- A member of the Eugene 4J School Board submitted a resignation letter to the board Saturday afternoon.

On July 8, Laural O'Rourke forwarded KEZI 9 the letter she sent to other board members informing them about her decision. In the letter, she cites racism and mistreatment from the district and members of the public as the prime reasons behind her decision to step down.

O'Rourke previously made headlines in the past for tense situations at board meetings in which she accused members of targeting her based on race. She has also raised concerns about her personal safety at board meetings and the board's compliance with public records laws.

It is unclear when the resignation is effective or what the process is for stepping down. Requests for comment from both O'Rourke and the 4J District were not immediately returned.