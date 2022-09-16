Eugene 7-Eleven employee helps deliver a baby during shift

EUGENE, Ore. -- From pumping gas for customers to checking them out at the counter, 7-Eleven employee Karin Warren does a little bit of everything.
She works the graveyard shift at the location on Highway 99 and Roosevelt Boulevard in Eugene, also known as four corners.
She enjoys helping customers every day. But she gave the ultimate customer service in the early morning hours of September 6.
"There was a man outside and he needed somebody to call 911 because his wife was having a baby," said Warren. "So I grabbed the phone and then right then, he pulled up like kitty corner right in front of the store. And that's when I heard her scream... She was screaming."
The scene unfolded just after 3 a.m. in the morning. The moments were caught in the store's surveillance footage.
Warren said she told the husband to grab towels and scissors. Meanwhile, she was helping the soon-to-be mother before emergency responders got on scene.
"That's when she stuck her legs up on my shoulders and I was like, 'woah, okay,'" said Warren. "The way she was screaming you would've thought that it was her first baby. But she pushed twice and there he was."
Warren said she doesn't have any medical experience, but as a mother of three kids herself, her motherly instincts kicked in.
"I have always wanted to see a baby born other than mine. It was incredible," said Warren.
The couple is originally from California and didn't know where the nearest hospital was. This situation created quite the special bond.
"The couple couldn't thank me enough, and they made me godmama," said Warren.
The incredible situation that unfolded had all of Warren's coworkers in awe,.
"How crazy and exciting it must have been for her," said store manager Alisha Bean.
Bean said through this experience, she hopes people can view the area of four corners a little differently.
"What I want people to get out of this is a different perspective on what four corners is. We give a lot of interviews, and a lot of people say they don't want to work here because of the location or they're scared about being right here," said Bean. "We're trying to change that here. We always have respect for people. We have respect for everyone who comes in our store."
The store employees said good things do indeed happen when a community comes together, just like how everyone came together to bring a new life into the world on Sept. 6.
Warren said the baby's name is Ryatt and she will be in contact with the baby's family for life.