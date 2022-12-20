Eugene Airport busy for the holidays

EUGENE, Ore. -- It may be the happiest time of the year, but it’s also the busiest time of the year for the Eugene Airport.
Airport officials say Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 22 will be the heaviest travel days of the holiday season. For those looking to travel on those days, airport staff have two pieces of advice: arrive early, and be patient through check-in and security.
“We got pretty lucky, especially with the weather too,” said Thomas Barlow, a traveler flying out of Eugene. “It could've been a lot worse with snow. We did run into some delays. Our flight got delayed or canceled about five or six times before we got here.”
There is good news. Expansion of the Eugene Airport’s parking lot has wrapped up, adding hundreds of new parking spots in both short-term and long-term parking. Airport officials recommend checking the airport’s website before heading over to learn more about parking lot capacity.