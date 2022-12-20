 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...


* WHAT...Significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of
one tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm
above freezing Friday morning.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Eugene Airport busy for the holidays

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene airport during the holidays

EUGENE, Ore. -- It may be the happiest time of the year, but it’s also the busiest time of the year for the Eugene Airport.

Airport officials say Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 22 will be the heaviest travel days of the holiday season. For those looking to travel on those days, airport staff have two pieces of advice: arrive early, and be patient through check-in and security.

“We got pretty lucky, especially with the weather too,” said Thomas Barlow, a traveler flying out of Eugene. “It could've been a lot worse with snow. We did run into some delays. Our flight got delayed or canceled about five or six times before we got here.”

There is good news. Expansion of the Eugene Airport’s parking lot has wrapped up, adding hundreds of new parking spots in both short-term and long-term parking. Airport officials recommend checking the airport’s website before heading over to learn more about parking lot capacity.

