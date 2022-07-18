Eugene Airport dealing with heavy traffic due to local events

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Airport is experiencing more traffic due to the World Athletics Championships and other events in the Lane County area.
Cathryn Stephens, the director of the Eugene Airport, says they’ve had 36% more travelers in June of this year than they did in June of 2019. She said that had a lot to do with the U.S. Track and Field Championships being held in Eugene, as well as the Bach Festival and Oregon Country Fair. Stephens added the last week was also very busy with people arriving for the World Athletics Championships.
“Last week was really busy. It's kind of fun for us because it's people from all over the world so it's like we're an international airport all of a sudden,” Stephens said. “And then what we are seeing now is athletes and teams completing events. We are seeing some of them departing already.”
Stephens predicts most departures from the Eugene Airport will be this weekend, July 23 and July 24. She said the Eugene Airport’s airline partners and TSA officers are all-hands-on-deck for staffing until it starts to get less busy. Stephens added airport staff are thankful some people are departing early because it gives staff more room to breathe when the heavy departure days come.
Anyone planning to fly to or from the Eugene Airport, whether they are attending Oregon22 or not, should consider the additional traffic when making plans. The airport has a webpage available that shows available parking spaces and calculates estimated parking fare.