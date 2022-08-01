Eugene Airport expanding parking lot

EUGENE, Ore. -- There will soon be more places to park at the Eugene Airport, as work crews are expanding short-term and long-term parking areas.
Crews have been working on the parking lot expansion project for several weeks. Construction is expected to last up to three more months. Once the project is complete, airport officials say several hundred more parking spots will have been added in total.
As the COVID-19 pandemic began to wind down, airport officials realized there would be a need for more parking spaces as people began traveling more frequently. Planning for the expansion began in 2021, and construction started just after the end of the World Athletics Championships.
Some parking spaces have been lost due to construction efforts. The Eugene Airport has temporarily opened some employee parking spots to the public to make up for the missing spaces.