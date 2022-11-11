Eugene Airport hangar owner speaks out about land lease rate increase

EUGENE, Ore. -- Airplane owners and pilots will have to pay more at the Eugene Airport to store their planes in hangars there, as the airport is reportedly set to increase its land lease rate by upwards of 300% -- and many rental hangar owners are frustrated.
Hangar owners at the Eugene Airport, such as Bruce Lamont, say that a new land lease rate to be set by the airport is excessive and unfair.
“Currently, we're being charged for the foot print of our buildings,” Lamont said. “And they have let us know that they are now, when we renew our leases, going to start charging us for considerably more ground than our building sits on.”
Under current orders, hangar owners pay rent to the airport according to the square footage of the building. Under the new orders, the land around the hangars will also be taken into the rent calculation.
“We know one hangar owner that had his building for sale and the new lease for the new owner will be approximately 290% higher than it is now,” Lamont said. “It’s going to, from a little over $4,000, to $15,695 is the estimate.”
Hangar owners at the airport have seen rates increase before, but they generally feel the new rates are excessive. Some feel the new rates will force hangar owners to increase rental rates for hanger space paid by pilots keeping their aircraft in the hangars. Owners say that this, in turn, would lead to pilots going to other airports in the state and aviation business in Eugene decreasing. Hangar owners also say that if pilots leave, it will lead to less air traffic around Eugene Airport.
“A lot of their funding depends on the amount of aircraft movements they have if those go down, which I think they will, and they have the potential of going down quite a bit as the years go by as people migrate to the other airports,” Lamont said.
Hangar owners have said this is one of the worst times for these rate increases, as the aviation industry is still recovering after years of decline. Meetings have taken place between the hangar renters and airport officials, but no changes to the planned rate increase have been announced.
KEZI reached out to the Eugene Airport for comment but did not hear a response.