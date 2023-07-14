Eugene Airport plans expansion in order to meet travelers' demands

EUGENE, Ore -- Eugene's airport is nearing full capacity and airport administrators are looking to the future.
Although it's a slow process, there's no doubt an expansion is coming. Airport officials like Director Cathryn Stephens said it's a good sign that they need to expand. According to a study conducted by the airport, it means people are coming back to the airport after a drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of travelers has also gone up since the airport welcomed new airlines, like Southwest. Airport officials add they're getting bigger planes flying in and out of Eugene.
"We needed to build a new concourse, so Concourse C coming out to the Northwest with eight new gates and then along with that some expansion in other areas, in supporting areas," Stephens said.
The plans also include an improved baggage claim area and a new ticket counter. If all goes according to plan, the Eugene Airport is hoping to break ground in three years. Costs could get as high as an estimated 300 million dollars.
"Fortunately there are a lot of federal grants available right now and so we will be tapping into those as much as we can," said Stephens.
The goal is to improve the passenger experience and continue being efficient even as the trend of growth continues. Tiffany Humphrey, a traveler, is no stranger to the Eugene Airport.
"It's really quick to get through, security is super quick and there's only a couple of gates so it's quick to get to anywhere," Humphrey said.
This efficiency is being tested however, as more travelers come through. Even other travelers like Anne Hadock are noticing the increase in numbers.
"The last two to three times that we've come it's just been insane like the line have been out of this world," she said.
Other travelers like Jennah Pech, said they prefer the Eugene Airport much more than Portland's PDX International Airport. They believe the changes on the way will make it even better.
"Oh I think an expansion is a great idea, things were very efficient like this and so I have no doubt they'll be able to do that and we drove up here from Medford to fly out of Eugene because it had more options," Pech said.
Officials said no general taxpayer dollars will be used to pay for the expansion. They're planning to use airport revenue and grants to pay for improvements.