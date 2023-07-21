Eugene airport to receive more than $12 million for improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) announced on Friday morning that Eugene’s airport will receive more than $12 million in federal funding for improvements, according to state officials.
Oregon officials said that the airport will receive $12,669,789 in Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program funding for improvements to the airport’s infrastructure. The funds will be used for taxiway lighting improvements and airfield guidance signage, according to state officials.
“Given the recent news that travel through Eugene’s airport has climbed significantly, this news is especially welcome,” Sen. Wyden said. “This federal infrastructure investment will ensure residents and small businesses in Eugene and the entire region have a safe airport they can count upon for the smoothest possible landings and takeoffs.”
Senator Merkley said that the funds will provide a vital boost to a key regional airport with vital facility upgrades. The airport serves as an important regional travel hub, the senator said.
“Regional airports are critical to the safety and success of communities across the state,” said Senator Merkley. “Eugene Airport serves as a regional travel hub for business and pleasure. These federal investments will help ensure the airport infrastructure is up to date and to further support the economic prosperity and safety of Eugene and the surrounding communities for years to come.”