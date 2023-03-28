Eugene and McKenzie River water free of “forever chemicals,” EWEB says

EUGENE, Ore. -- With the Environmental Protection Agency set to enact more stringent restrictions on “forever chemicals” in drinking water, the Eugene Water and Electric Board is announcing that it is already keeping its water clear.
According to EWEB, earlier in March the EPA announced that it would be regulating six carcinogenic chemicals known as PFAS in drinking water by the end of 2023. PFAS, informally known as “forever chemicals” and formally known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have existed since the 1940s and can be found in water resistant and waterproof items like stain-resistant carpets, waterproof clothing and non-stick cookware. EWEB said scientific studies have shown that exposure to PFAS can cause health problems in people and animals including increased risk of cancers and birth defects.
“They do not break down in the environment,” said Brenda Casarez, EWEB’s water quality compliance specialist. “So, once they’re out in the environment, they are there to stay.”
EWEB said the EPA’s new regulations would require municipalities to test for PFAS in their drinking water. However, according to EWEB, they have been testing for PFAS since 2013 and have not found any such chemicals in drinking water served to customers or in the McKenzie River, which EWEB said supplies water for 200,000 people. According to EWEB, recent improvements in testing technology have allowed them to detect lower and lower levels of PFAS, and even then none of the chemicals have been found in drinking water or source water that EWEB manages.
“EWEB tests above and beyond for all of our contaminants,” said Casarez. “It does give a very comforting feeling that we test for these things, even before they are required, and we know that they are not in our water. It makes me very happy to be able to tell customers when they call me, we’ve already checked for that, and we don’t have it.”
The PFAS chemicals set to be regulated by the EPA include perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA), hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid (HFPO-DA, commonly known as GenX Chemicals), perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS), and perfluorobutane sulfonic acid (PFBS).