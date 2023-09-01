Eugene and Springfield police, school officials ask drivers to be alert as schools reopen

EUGENE/SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- As schools in both Eugene and Springfield reopen immediately following the Labor Day weekend, school and police officials in both communities said that motorists should be prepared for an increase in foot and vehicle traffic.
Drivers should be alert and watching for increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic in neighborhoods around schools, police officials said. Both the Eugene and Springfield Police Departments offer the following tips as the busy first week of school approaches:
- Budget extra time and be patient with delays
- Watch out for children walking and biking to school
- Obey traffic crossing guards
- Stop for school buses: drivers must stop for a school bus when its red lights are flashing, even if it’s on the opposite side of the street, unless there’s a barrier dividing the lanes of the street
- Drive the speed limit and watch for school zones: the speed limit in school zones, which feature signage with flashing lights or those with designated hours (7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days) is 20 miles per hour statewide.
Police also offered a number of tips for parents planning safe and fun routes to school. Parents should choose lower-traffic streets for their child’s walk or ride, and remind them to cross at intersections or marked crosswalks only. Authorities said those who bike to school need to know and follow the rules of the road, which under most circumstances are the same rules obeyed by those in cars. Skateboarders should use sidewalks, as skateboards are not allowed on city streets or in bike lanes.
Bicyclists and skateboarders should wear helmets, and helmets are required for those under age 16. Those who ride the bus should also always cross the street in front of the bus and not behind it.
More information can be found online.