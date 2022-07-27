Eugene apartment fire extinguished in the early morning

EUGENE, Ore. -- A fire in an apartment in Eugene’s Santa Clara area was put out earlier this morning, July 27 after a short battle, Eugene Springfield Fire said.
Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a reported structure fire just after 3:30 a.m. in the morning of July 27. Officials say that when crews arrived, they found a huge fire on the outside of an apartment complex, as well as in the attic. Fire officials say that despite challenges posed by a downed power line and difficulties in accessing the fire, crews were able to put out the fire.
Officials say there were no injuries to residents or firefighters. They add that the Red Cross will be giving support to residents in need of shelter. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.