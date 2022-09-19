Eugene apartment seriously damaged after fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- The first floor of an apartment building in southern Eugene may be a total loss after a fire today, according to Eugene Springfield Fire.
Eugene police and ESF were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Oak Street at about 1 p.m. on September 19. Upon arrival, they found an active fire in a first-floor apartment that was quickly spreading to other apartments and outside. Residents had evacuated, and the fire was able to be put out in about five minutes once crews were on scene, according to ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barnebey.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials say they were able to determine that it began on the couch of the initial apartment. Investigators say they are still working to determine if the apartment is a total loss, but say fires such as this one that start deep within an apartment are total losses more often than not.
Officials said one resident of the building was evaluated by medics on scene, but declined to go to the hospital. No other injuries were reported among firefighters or residents.