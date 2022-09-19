 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory,
which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region
combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach
unhealthy levels at times through Wednesday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Eugene apartment seriously damaged after fire

  • Updated
Parkwood Apartment fire Sept 2022

EUGENE, Ore. -- The first floor of an apartment building in southern Eugene may be a total loss after a fire today, according to Eugene Springfield Fire.

Eugene police and ESF were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Oak Street at about 1 p.m. on September 19. Upon arrival, they found an active fire in a first-floor apartment that was quickly spreading to other apartments and outside. Residents had evacuated, and the fire was able to be put out in about five minutes once crews were on scene, according to ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barnebey.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials say they were able to determine that it began on the couch of the initial apartment. Investigators say they are still working to determine if the apartment is a total loss, but say fires such as this one that start deep within an apartment are total losses more often than not.

Officials said one resident of the building was evaluated by medics on scene, but declined to go to the hospital. No other injuries were reported among firefighters or residents.

